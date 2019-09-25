All The Projects In The Obama’s Netflix Deal

President Donald Trump has been hating on Barack Obama’s presidency and post-presidency achievements since he took office, and his obsession with his predecessor continued when he suggested that the House Judiciary Committee should investigate the Obama’s Netflix deal.

House Judiciary has given up on the Mueller Report, sadly for them after two years and $40,000,000 spent – ZERO COLLUSION, ZERO OBSTRUCTION. So they say, OK, lets look at everything else, and all of the deals that “Trump” has done over his lifetime. But it doesn’t…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 16, 2019

….work that way. I have a better idea. Look at the Obama Book Deal, or the ridiculous Netflix deal. Then look at all the deals made by the Dems in Congress, the “Congressional Slush Fund,” and lastly the IG Reports. Take a look at them. Those investigations would be over FAST! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 16, 2019

Well, now that Trump is dealing with an investigation of his own, we can focus on the projects the Obama are bringing to Netflix through their Higher Ground production company. The content “ will focus on stories that reflect a range of “interests and experiences” but are “relevant to our daily lives,” Michelle Obama previously said in a statement.

The Obama announced their Netflix deal in May 2018 but the financial terms of the partnership has been kept mum. But here’s what we know about the content they’re developing and producing.

The shows and movies include (via Newsweek):

American Factory

The first Higher Ground project, a documentary acquired at Sundance Film Festival in January, is American Factory, which began streaming on Netflix in August.

Netflix says the “film takes a deep dive into a post-industrial Ohio, where a Chinese billionaire opens a new factory in the husk of an abandoned General Motors plant and hires two thousand blue-collar Americans. Early days of hope and optimism give way to setbacks as high-tech China clashes with working-class America.”

Bloom

Bloom is described as an “upstairs/downstairs drama series set in the world of fashion in post-WWII New York City, that depicts barriers faced by women and by people of color in an era marked by hurdles but also tremendous progress.”

Untitled Frederick Douglass Biopic

A feature film based on the life of Frederick Douglass, based on the 2019 Pulitzer Prize-winning biography Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom by David W. Blight.

Overlooked

Overlooked is a scripted anthology series based on The New York Times‘ obituary column of the same name. It will tell “the stories of remarkable people whose deaths were not reported by the newspaper.”

Listen to Your Vegetables & Eat Your Parents

A half-hour series aimed at preschoolers, this show “will take young children and their families around the globe on an adventure that tells us the story of our food.”

Fifth Risk

Based on Moneyball author Michael Lewis’ book The Fifth Risk: Undoing Democracy, this non-fiction series “will aim to portray the importance of unheralded work done by everyday heroes guiding our government and safeguarding our nation.”

Crip Camp

Crip Camp is a feature-length documentary about a summer camp for disabled teenagers in the 1970s. The camp “would transform young lives, and America forever by helping to set in motion the disability rights movement.”

At the time of the announcement, Barack Obama said: “We created Higher Ground to harness the power of storytelling. That’s why we couldn’t be more excited about these projects. Touching on issues of race and class, democracy and civil rights, and much more, we believe each of these productions won’t just entertain, but will educate, connect, and inspire us all.”

“We love this slate because it spans so many different interests and experiences, yet it’s all woven together with stories that are relevant to our daily lives,” added Michelle Obama. “We think there’s something here for everyone—moms and dads, curious kids, and anyone simply looking for an engaging, uplifting watch at the end of a busy day. We can’t wait to see these projects come to life—and the conversations they’ll generate.”

PHOTO: AP

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: