Alfredas Movie Review: “The Fanatic”

Moose is a rabid movie fan who’s obsessed with his favorite celebrity action hero, Hunter Dunbar. When cheated out of his opportunity to meet Hunter, Moose gets help from a photographer who knows how to find celebrity homes. When Moose’s actions begin to take a darker turn, Dunbar soon finds himself at the mercy of his increasingly dangerous stalker.

