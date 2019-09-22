Kevin Hart Returns Home, Lawyers Up After Accident

Kevin Hart is preparing to file a lawsuit against the company that customized his 1970 Plymouth Barracud due to the muscle car was missing key safety features that could’ve prevented his injuries. The driver and the passenger have also hired lawyers according to TMZ.

The old school whip was missing, a roll cag . airbags and five point harnesses, which are crucial for with 720 horsepower to have. The company that customized the car, SpeedKore, have yet to comment on Hart’s tragic accident.

After the car he was a passenger in crashed earlier this month, the Jumanji star had to undergo back surgery due to three areas of his spine being fractured. After the surgery, his close friend Tiffany Haddish said that he was starting to walk again.

During Labor Day weekend, Hart’s friend, Jared Black, lost control of the car as he was driving on the Mulholland Highway in Malibu Hills. The car then went down an embankment after crashing through a wooden fence. Black also suffered back injuries. The woman in the back seat had minor injuries.

Hart has checked out of the rehab facility he was in and returned home this week where he will continue his road to recovery.

“He really cherishes the fact that he’s alive, and wants to make the most of it in every respect,” a source close to Hart told TMZ. “The crash had a huge impact on him.”

