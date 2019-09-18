Woman Who Posted R. Kelly’s $100k Bond Wants Money Back

Valencia Love, the business woman who posted the $100,000 bond for R. Kelly following his arrest on various sex crimes, is now demanding her money be returned in light of the singer’s indictment.

On Tuesday, a Cook County judge ruled that she’s not entitled to receive her money back, at least not right away, the Chicago Sun Times reports. “She says he already paid her back; she wants bond return to give to Kelly to help with legal costs, other expenses,” the publication writes.

The judge made clear that she will receive her money back at the end of Kelly’s criminal case in Chicago, but that could take years.

As we previously reported, Love is a close friend of Kellz and she posted his bail back in February, days after the singer was arrested on 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. Love reportedly owns a number of restaurants in Chicago, as well as a childcare facility, Lord and Child Christian Day Care.

Suburban woman who put up $100,000 for R. Kelly's bond on Cook County sexual abuse charges wants her money back now that Kelly's been indicted by feds, @mitchdudek reports https://t.co/wvVZlkz63Z — Andy Grimm (@agrimm34) September 17, 2019

As reported by Complex, she has refused to divulge where the money for Kelly’s bond came from: “Im not going to say it was my money or [Kelly’s] and he’s not broke,” she told Fox32 News. She also added, “He’s my friend and I knew he needed help.”

“He was going to get out regardless,” Love added. “I just went out there to help my friend.”

She insists the R&B hitmaker is innocent, saying, “Let him have his chance in court to prove if he’s innocent or guilty. As a friend if he says he’s innocent, I can only believe that he is innocent.”

Love believes his critics are being too quick to judge him.

“I wasn’t there, you wasn’t there. Give him the chance and allow him to prove his innocence,” Love told Ewing. “He’s not a monster, he’s not […] He’s only been a gentleman to me.”

She continued: “Let him have his chance in court to prove if he’s innocent or guilty. As a friend if he says he’s innocent, I can only believe that he is innocent.”

While Love says she doesn’t support abuse of women and underage girls, she does question why authorities haven’t put as much effort into pursuing other sexual abuse cases (such as within the church).

“Look at all these priest, why isn’t anyone going after them,” she asked. “[…] The prosecutors and attorney general need to be prosecuting the priest that were sleeping with 5- and 6-year-old children.”

Federal prosecutors in New York and Chicago, R. Kelly have slapped R. Kelly with 18 counts, including child pornography production, obstruction of justice, and receipt of child pornography.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE