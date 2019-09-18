Singer Tweet Opts For A Short Cut For Fall

Singer Tweet is switching up her style and went to Atlanta-based hairstylist Jasmine Collins better known as “Razor Chic” on Instagram for her short and sharp hairstyles.

The master stylist and colorist has been in the industry for over 25 years and is a hair miracle worker, taking women whose hair has been damaged and edges reduced do to years of bad weaves, poor hair maintenance, alopecia and more. It’s no surprise the singer trusted Collins for her big chop. Short hair has been trending and TWA’s and cropped cuts were spotted all over the NYFW runway.

Jasmine Collins posted an Image to Instagram on Wednesday stating, “We all know who this beauty chocolate soul is @tweet_ and yes she wanted to cut it off.” The two collaborated on a look with the singer wanting something would be easy to maintain.

Collins stated via Instagram, “She wanted a easy haircut so we relaxed the sides and kept the crown natural.” Beauties, have you ever partially relaxed your hair? While we’ve heard of extremes like people relaxing their edges, relaxing parts of your hair to maintain specific looks is nothing new. Many women who wear weaves will relax only the leave out part.

She then proceeded to show her audience, as she often does, the process of hair transformation. She buzzes the back of Tweet’s hair, shows the cutting, and then shows the beautiful final product! It’s a must watch.

Are you feeling Tweet’s new haircut? Take our poll and let us know:

