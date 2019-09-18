Michael Jordan Launches Premium Tequila Brand W/ Lakers, Celtics And Bucks Owners

NBA legend Michael Jordan is getting into the tequila business with the Lakers’ Jeanie Buss, the Bucks’ Wes Edens, and the Celtics Wyc Grousbeck plus his wife Emilia Fazzalari.

Cincoro premium tequila offers four varieties, blanco, reposada, anejo and extra anejo — and it ain’t cheap. The anejo costs $130, and the extra anejo — aged for around 3 1/2 years — costs $1,600, per TMZ.

The tequila idea was birthed in 2016 … when the owners met at a restaurant and shared their love of tequila.

Chloe Sorvino at Forbes Magazine detailed the dinner conversation:

By the time they were seated, this multibillion-dollar table was discussing the specific characteristics they wished they could find on the shelf—a tequila with a smooth, long finish like a fine cognac or whiskey.

“That was when we realized there was an opportunity in the market to create a new tequila, a better tequila,” says Fazzalar. “We let our hair down and became true friends that night.”

And now 3 years later, the tequila is available in several markets across the country — with a nationwide release coming early next year.

News of Jordan’s new tequila brand follows reports that he intends to sell a portion of the Hornets to two New York-based investors but will remain majority owner, Sports Illustrated reports.

“I’m excited to welcome Gabe and Dan as my partners in Hornets Sports & Entertainment,” Jordan said in the statement. “”While I will continue to run the Charlotte Hornets, make all decisions related to the team and organization, and remain the team’s NBA Governor, Gabe and Dan’s investment in the franchise is invaluable, as we continue to modernize, add new technology and strive to compete with the best in the NBA.”

According to the Charlotte Observer, Jordan controls around 97% of Hornets equity. He became a minority when he bought the team from BET co-founder Bob Johnson in 2010, per SI.com.

