Toni Braxton Shows Off Youthful Figure On Social Media: ‘I Feel 29 Again!’

By the looks of Toni Braxton’s recent Instagram post, she’s aging backwards. The sultry songstress posted a pic showing her toned stomach and youthful features saying she feels 20 years younger. The “Unbreak My Heart” singer credited her amazing body to the fitness studio, Orange Theory and her boost in self-confidence.

“Embracing my WHOLE body…hysterectomy scars and all,” she captioned. “Orange Theory making me feel 29 again!”

She may feel 29, but Braxton is actually 51.

Despite battling lupus, Braxton has been dedicated to maintaining her wellness.

“I work out every day, every single day, seven days a week,” she told Healthy Living. “If I do cardio, I work on my treadmill. I walk 40 minutes on my treadmill every single day. I’m very lucky, because as a singer, we always use our force. It’s like nature’s sit-ups for singers, but I work out every day.”

Braxton is definitely body goals for all of us, no matter our age.

