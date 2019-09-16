Sharon Robinson’s New Book Digs Into Her Childhood

Being the daughter of Baseball legend Jackie Robinson was, and still is an interesting experience for Sharon Robinson. As a small child she says she knew her dad was a baseball player but didn’t think much of it. It wasn’t until they were out and people started asking for autographs that she thought “something is going on here.” She says now she’s able to really understands it “as an adult looking back.”

Her new children’s book, Child Of The Dream: A Memoir Of 1963, details a pivotal year in her life. 1963 was the year that she turned 13 and also the year her dad brought her and her brothers into the civil rights movement.

Robinson calls the Civil Rights Movement, “our family mission,” because it’s something they were all very involved in.

Also On Black America Web: