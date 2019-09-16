4-Year-Old Viral Sensation ZaZa Steals Hearts On ‘Ellen’

4-year-old Zahara “ZaZa” Bean became a viral sensation earlier this year when a video of her dancing to “Water” by ScHoolboy Q was widely shared. Now, with over 858,000 followers on Instagram, the adorable tot is showing off her killer dance moves on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Bean was recently interviewed by Ellen’s DJ and resident hip hop dancer, Stephen tWitch Boss, who was filling in as host in Ellen’s absence on Friday.

Boss introduced ZaZa as “40 pounds of cuteness,” saying he “saw her on Instagram this summer and I had to meet her,” per Kentucky.com.

When he asked her to describe her personality, ZaZa said she’s “bad and bougie and cute.”

Boss also asked Zaza: “Who’s your favorite rapper?”

She replied, “Me.”

The Lexington, Kentucky native then took the stage to dance to Chance the Rapper’s “Hot Shower,” after which the host surprised her with a dollhouse.

DeGeneres wasn’t on set for Friday’s show, but she tweeted a video of ZaZa’s segment, saying “ZaZa is our favorite kid of Season 17, and it hasn’t even started yet.”

Even Naomi Campbell loves her!

“When are we getting together?” Campbell commented on a clip from the Ellen show that was shared on ZaZa’s Instagram.

Check out ZaZa in action via the clip above.

