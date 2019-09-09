Kawhi Leonard’s Sister Accused Of Killing 84-Year-Old Woman

Kawhi Leonard, who recently signed with the LA Clippers after winning the 2019 NBA Finals, has a 35-year-old sister named Kimesha Williams. The star’s sister, and 39-year-old Candace Townsel, have been charged with murder and robbery, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office.

According to authorities, Afaf Anis Assad, 84, was assaulted at the Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula on Aug. 31. She was found unconscious in a bathroom at the casino and died from her injuries four days later.

“She didn’t even get a chance to play,” son-in-law Wayne Brown told CBS in Los Angeles. “I mean she had some money in her wallet because she was ready to play that day, and I don’t know if they targeted her because she just walked through the door and they knew she had money in her wallet.”

“We are absolutely saddened over this incident and are praying for the victim and her family,” the casino said in a statement to CBS. “The suspects were quickly identified through surveillance footage and the information was immediately provided to law enforcement.”

Williams and Townsel are accused of stealing Assad’s purse, which may have included $1,200, according to the Press-Enterprise.

Williams’ aunt Denise Woodard confirmed to the Press-Enterprise that Williams and Leonard are siblings.

“He didn’t have anything to do with this,” Woodard told the newspaper.

Meanwhile, Williams has a history of convictions, including for petty theft, grand theft and misappropriating lost property, according to the Press-Enterprise.

