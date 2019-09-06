Essence Magazine Will Publish Six ‘Enhanced’ Double Issues In 2020

Essence magazine has announced that it will switch to a bimonthly publishing schedule starting in 2020.

The independently owned lifestyle magazine for Black women will move to an “enhanced double issue,” featuring an additional 80 pages per issue, New York Daily News reports.

“As we approach our 50th anniversary as a brand, we are grateful that Essence continues to thrive in a class of its own — by tenure, by focus and by impact,” said Michelle Ebanks, CEO of Essence Communications. “Essence stands the test of time because we have always responded to the diverse and evolving needs of the community of Black women we serve with the urgency, quality and understanding they deserve, and that remains our focus in everything we do — to test, learn and grow with the community that grows with us.”

ESSENCE will also “produce four special-edition/collectible newsstand-only book-a-zines throughout the year beginning in 2020,” the publication writes.

ESSENCE Chief Content and Creative Officer MoAna Luu said, “ESSENCE’s transition to six collectible double issues and four book-a-zines per year will enable the brand to deepen its content offerings not only in the magazine, but across our digital and social platforms and our live events. The redesigned magazine will also feature interactive pages that translate across digital platforms, extending the magazine’s exclusive cover stories and in-depth features to ESSENCE podcasts and video series for bonus content and experiences.”

As noted by NY Daily News, Essence has undergone a redesign with its September issue, focusing on global fashion with tennis icon Serena Williams as its cover subject.

Newsstand pricing for the magazine will be slated at $7.99 for the remainder of 2019 and $9.99 starting in 2020 for the enhanced double issues.

