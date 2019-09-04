If Guy Were You: Stupid People Don’t Need Kids

News broke of a 17-year-old who went blind because of his poor diet. The child reportedly ate nothing but processed meat, french fries, white bread, and Pringles. Doctors found a B12 deficiency, low copper and selenium levels, a high zinc level, reduced vitamin D level and bone level density. Now, this teenager has lost, his vision…”that’s it” Guy says. He knows he’s not a parent, but to him it seems like as a parent you should know “that ain’t right.” Parents need to be parents not friends. Guy has a suggestion for God…if he were God he says, “I’d stop letting stupid people have kids.”

