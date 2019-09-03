Kenny Lattimore & Judge Faith Announce Engagement

We had no idea gorgeous TV Judge/media personality Faith Jenkins and silky-voiced R&B gentleman Kenny Lattimore were even dating but they announced their engagement with heart-melting messages that attracted seas of swoons to their social media pages.

𝓢𝓱𝓮 𝓼𝓪𝓲𝓭 𝔂𝓮𝓼! 💍 I’m happy to share some exciting news about our engagement today! My fiancée @faithjenkins1 is known to many of you as the beauty with (a whole lot of) brains. She is indeed that & much more! https://t.co/An3IGFHrrB pic.twitter.com/JjTaEV84Yi — Kenny Lattimore (@kennylattimore) September 2, 2019

She announced the news as well on Instagram, citing the time she knew their relationship would be different.

“Kenny: you are one of the kindest, most genuine souls on the planet. I’ve never met anyone like you. In a world where I was told my standards were too high, you came in my life from day one & exceeded them all!” she wrote. “You made me thankful that I refused to settle. You showed me the essence & integrity of true love. The first time you took me by the hand to lead us in prayer I knew this would be different. And I was right. (just remember, I’m always right ) You embody all I’ve ever wanted in a life partner. And on top of it all you’re an amazing dad. ⁣⁣ My husband to be… ⁣”

The 42-year-old (yes, you read that correctly) Shreveport, LA native is most known for her hit show Judge Faith, Politics with Al Sharpton and TV One’s Justice By Any Means. She’s a former pageant queen winning Miss Louisiana in 2000.

Lattimore was famously married to Chanté Moore from 2002-2011. They share a 16-year-old son, Kenny Lattimore Jr.

