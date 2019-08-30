Arrest Warrant Issued For DeMarcus Cousins

An arrest warrant has been administered for NBA star DeMarcus Cousins in Mobile, Alabama, on Thursday after he was accused of threatening Christy West, the mother of his 7-year-old son, in a recorded phone conversation obtained by TMZ.

RELATED: DeMarcus Cousins Allegedly Threatens To Kill Son’s Mother

A charge for a misdemeanor domestic violence third-degree harassing communications was listed on Mobile’s municipal courts site, according to USA Today Sports. The charge is a class A violation and could result to a year in jail if found guilty. The outlet also left Cousins’ ex-girl friend unnamed in order to protect an alleged victim of domestic violence. The outlet also confirmed the filing with Cousin’s ex-girlfriend on Thursday via text.

An arrest warrant has been issued for DeMarcus Cousins on a domestic violence charge, per @byajperez pic.twitter.com/5DStIkRmNc — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 29, 2019

Cousins, 29, who just signed to the Los Angeles Lakers after his stint with the Golden State Warriors, was reportedly speaking to West regarding arrangements to have his son present at his wedding.

“I’m gonna ask you this one more time before I take it to another level,” Cousins reportedly says. “Can I have my son here, please?”

When West denied her son’s attendance, Cousins reportedly told her he would “put a bullet through her f—–g head.”

Cousins wed Morgan Lang, 28, on Saturday at the St. Regis in Atlanta, Georgia, according to PEOPLE. The longtime couple were married in front of a group of loved ones, including many of Cousins’ former Warrior teammates.

Despite being a newlywed, Cousins will have to face the music and is expected to turn himself into authorities over the arrest warrant.

PHOTO: AP

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: