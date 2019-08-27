Just Married NBA Star DeMarcus Cousins Allegedly On Tape Threatening To Kill Son’s Mother [LISTEN]

It’s not a good look for DeMarcus Cousins nor his new NBA team, the L.A. Lakers. Cousins allegedly told his ex-girlfriend and baby mama he’d put a “bullet in [her] f*cking head” if she didn’t let their child come to his wedding. The bad news for Cousins is that the woman claims she has the audio to prove it.

The ex is Christy West and according to TMZ Sports, in court documents filed by West, the NBAer threatened her on August 23, just one day before he was set to marry his new girlfriend, Morgan Lang, in Atlanta. West is now dating 49’ers safety Jimmie Ward. West grew up with both men in Mobile, Alabama.

West recorded the alleged threat and says she also played the audio for court officials. We’ve got the audio too, which you can hear below.

And just what does the Lakers organization have to say about this situation? They issued this statement:

“We are aware of the allegation involving DeMarcus Cousins and, of course, take this claim seriously. We are in the process of gathering information and will reserve further comment at this time.”

West claims she made the recording while at a trampoline park in Alabama with their 7-year-old son … and she’s adamant the voice on the other line is Cousins’.

“I’m gonna ask you this one more time before I take it to another level,” the man says … “Can I have my son here, please?”

Christy responds, “No” — and that’s when the man makes the alleged threat — “I’m gonna make sure I put a bullet in your f**king head.”

At that point, the audio cuts off — but West has since filed court docs in Alabama seeking a restraining order against Cousins claiming he ALSO told her that he was going to kill her, “even if he didn’t have to get his hands dirty doing it.”

In the court docs, Christy also claims Cousins had choked her during a previous incident — but she didn’t provide any specific details.

She wants officials to keep Cousins away from her and their son — but she notes she’s open to allowing Boogie to have supervised visitation.

Christy also went to the Mobile Police Dept. and filed a report with cops. A police spokesperson tells us they have opened an investigation into the allegations.

As for Boogie’s wedding, it went down on Saturday as scheduled in Atlanta — and while a ton of famous people showed up (from Matt Barnes to Anthony Davis to Draymond Green), his 7-year-old was not in attendance.

