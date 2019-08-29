Meagan Good Has An Answer For People Who Don’t Like How She Dresses

There are still people following Meagan Good‘s Instagram page, waiting for her to share a photo of herself wearing revealing clothing so they can shame her for not carrying herself in a way indicative of the wife of a “pastor.”

However, the 38-year-old Intruder star, married to producer and minister DeVon Franklin, handles her critics with grace. A great example of that was when the actress shared a photo of herself in a bikini from her recent shoot in Essence and someone told her she looked inappropriate.

“Aren’t you married to a pastor” the woman asked on Instagram. “This is cute but not appropriate.”

Meagan could have ignored the comment or spazzed out, but she chose to clarify some things for the critic, while also politely setting her straight.

“Lol no I’m not married to a pastor. I’m married to a film producer who is also a minister/motivational speaker as well,” she wrote. “But with that being said; I don’t think pastors wives are expected to go swimming in trash bags or turtle necks lol. Godbless you sis.”

Meagan and DeVon have been married since 2012, and about a year after they tied the knot, she started encountering people who had a lot to say about how she dresses and claimed it’s not suitable as the wife of a man of God. Who could forget the plunging BET Awards dress drama?

While she initially responded to detractors much more emotionally, over the years she’s done a great job of reminding holier than thou individuals to carry themselves as better Christians by not judging the actions of others.

As she said in 2016, “for anyone who may disagree with me, I ask that they pray for me in love instead of slandering or attacking me. I believe that is the true essence of who God has called us all to be—lovers. I believe He can handle the rest.”

