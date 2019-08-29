BeBe Winans Will Be Singing New Songs At The Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion

The Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion kicks off tonight and the whole weekend will be packed with incredible music and activities. Sunday BeBe Winans will be performing at the Gospel Explosion.

He says he’ll be performing some of his hits and, “some songs that you’ve heard of before but you didn’t know I recorded it.” You might even hear some of his new music, like his new single, “Laughter Is Just Like A Medicine.”

The initial plan was to record the song with Boyz II Men but they couldn’t get their schedules together. He ended up recording the song with a Korean group called Soriel.

Winans says he is “thrilled about the new album” and cant wait to, “come and just have a good time with the family.”

