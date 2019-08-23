Cop Tries Kidnapping 12-Yr-Old Girl And Filmed Himself Urinating On Her [Video]

A cop in Cleveland, Ohio to be specific, is under fire from prosecutors who vow to make sure he “never wears the badge of a police officer again.”

The officer, 34, was taken into custody earlier this week on accusations he tried to kidnap a 12-year-old girl at a school bus stop. Not only that, but he’s also accused of filming himself urinating on the child.

And who is this miscreant officer of the law? His name is Soloman Nhiwatiwa, according to a police department news release.

The story goes that Nhiwatiwa drove up to the girl and asked her if she needed a ride to school, according to Cleveland.com. The girl said no, and refused to get in the vehicle, reportedly prompting Nhiwatiwa to drive away.

Obviously, that’s not the end of the story because, about a minute later, however, prosecutors allege Nhiwatiwa came back — this time exposing himself to the girl and then filming himself urinating on her before leaving the scene again.

The child’s mother reported the incident to police, while a neighbor reported Nhiwatiwa to authorities after noticing a suspicious person looking into people’s cars.

“He will be held accountable,” Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said of the incident, Cleveland.com also reports. “It’s my office’s mission to ensure he never wears the badge of a police officer again.”

Nhiwatiwa, who joined the police department in 2014, was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday and faces charges of attempted kidnapping, assault, endangering children and child enticement, among other counts.

He was relieved of duty with the Cleveland police and will be suspended without pay pending the outcome of the criminal case.

