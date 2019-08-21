Husband Of White Woman Who Held Black Teens At Gunpoint Quits Jail Administrator Job

The husband of an Arkansas white woman who held four Black teenagers at gunpoint has resigned from his jail administrator job due to death threats.

Locals were outraged when Jerri Kelly wasn’t immediately arrested after she held the youths at gunpoint while they went door-to-door to raise money for their high school football team at Wynne High School.

Kelly forced them to the ground outside her home on August 7, aiming her gun at the boys until police arrived and determined they had done nothing wrong, WREG-TV reports.

Kelly was not arrested until almost a week later on charges of aggravated assault, false imprisonment and endangering a minor were filed against her. She was quickly bonded out of the Cross County jail — where her husband Joe Kelly worked at the time — due to an unknown “medical condition.”

Jerri Kelly pulled a gun on 4 black teens who were selling coupons door-to-door in Wynne, Arkansas, to raise money for their high school football team, police say. Kelly's husband is the administrator of the Cross County Jail, where she was booked: https://t.co/pFueTdm1Pj pic.twitter.com/k4xXATxlss — Tom Cleary (@tomwcleary) August 15, 2019

David West, the Cross County Sheriff, also noted that Joe was accused of “favoritism” for refusing to take his wife’s mugshot. She returned to the jail later that week for the mugshot, according to bet.com.

Joe resigned four days after his wife’s was jailed due to death threats that stemmed from her not being properly booked upon arrest. Deputy prosecuting attorney Vincent Guest said her $500 bond was reduced because “of a concern that the Cross County Jail would be unable to attend to Mrs. Kelly’s medical conditions should be incarcerated.”

After Joe Kelly’s resignation, moving boxes were reportedly spotted in the couple’s home.

The grandmother of one of the teenagers told FOX13 she is trying to find him a therapist after the traumatic incident.

“She put a gun right at my head and he said, ‘I made peace with God and that if I die I make it to heaven,’” she said.

Kelly’s next scheduled court appearance is on September 30.

