After 7 Wishes Tom Joyner Well In Retirement [WATCH]

After 7 has a long history with the Tom Joyner Morning Show.

The group knows about TJ’s impact on music but they also took time to honor his impact on the Black community. Kevon Edmonds shared, “Tom, job well done with all the things you have endeavored to do. With regards to music, and of course, your foundation. With the regards to HBCUs and giving back. Just always stressing the importance of education in our community. As well as what we need to do as Black people.”

