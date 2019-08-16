Cardi B Reveals Her Insecurities In Reebok’s New Campaign

Cardi B stars in the new Reebok Meet You There campaign in which the Bronx native talks about her insecurities and the importance of keeping it real at all times.

“A lot of people always talking about how I talk,” she says in the clip above. “I have a very deep accent, and I started feeling real insecure about it, but it’s like, ‘Nah, forget it.’ I gotta be real with myself all the time. That’s what I gotta do to stay me.”

In a 2018 GQ profile, the “Press” rapper detailed how her accent makes it hard to record music.

“That’s my biggest problem, that takes me a long time in the booth,” she said. “I be trying to pronounce words properly and without an accent. Each and every song from my album, I most likely did it over five times, because I’m really insecure about my accent when it comes to music. In person, I don’t care.”

The Meet You There collection was inspired by Cardi’s unique style, and in the commercial, she talks about how the Bronx has influenced her fashion.

When it comes to being unique, Cardi says: “I just thought I was weird because everybody kept telling me that I’m weird, but when I started doing videos on Instagram and so many people claimed that they relate to me, I was like, wow I guess there’s a lot of weird people out there.”

The ad highlights the athleisure brand’s latest unisex items, and boasts “individual style” and “personal expression.” According to Billboard, the collection retails from $25 to $70 and features sizes from XXS – XXXL.

