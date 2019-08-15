Are Shaq And Shaunie O’Neal Considering A Reconciliation?

Shaquille O’Neal and his ex-wife Shaunie are said to be working to give their failed romance another chance.

The former couple has remained close friends since their split in 2009, but insiders claim the NBA star has been trying to win Shaunie back for years. It’s not until recently that she has been open to the possibility of them rekindling the flame.

Two producers on Shaunie’s Basketball Wives series tell MTO News that Shaunie and Shaq are “working on things.”

One of the sources says, “Shaunie wasn’t taking Shaq’s flirting seriously, she thought he was joking. But now that she knows he’s serious [about reconciling] she’s giving him a second chance.”

Shaq and Shaunie tied the knot in 2002 and they share four children together. Shaunie also has a son, Myles, from a previous relationship, and Shaquille O’Neal has a daughter with former girlfriend Arnetta Yardbourgh, per Ace Showbiz.

Shaunie and Shaq first separated after five years of marriage in September 2007, but reconciled shortly after. In November 2009, however, Shaunie filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Last year, Shaquille penned a sweet tribute in honor of their wedding when launching his big and tall suit line through JCPenney.

“This is the same suit I’m wearing when I marry @shaunieoneal5,” he wrote along with a picture of him in the formal attire, while holding a red flower. Shaunie replied to his post, “Actually this suit is more fitting for next seasons star of The Bachelor on @abcnetwork #justsayin #wedidthatalready.”

In June, the two sparked rumors that a romantic reunion was in play after they were spotted getting cozy during a family dinner at Mastro’s in Beverly Hills.

