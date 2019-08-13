This Video Of A Little Boy Singing ‘Brown Skin Girl’ To His Baby Sister Is Everything!

If the news is bringing you down, here’s one story that will turn that all around.

Over the weekend, a video of a young boy singing Beyonce’s hit song “Brown Skin Girls” to his baby sister went viral and melted folks heart.

“Big brother Zay @_bigdawgzay_ singing brown skin girl @beyonce to little miss P they love each other so much #siblings#siblinglove #babygirl #rainbowbaby y #happybaby #brownskingirl,” their mother Jessikah Marie wrote.

In the video, Zay, 6, sings “The Lion King” melody to his 4-month-old sister, while rubbing her cheeks. Just beautiful.

Take a look:

Of course folks on Twitter were losing their minds about this amazing act of brotherly love.

They're beautiful pic.twitter.com/ZIU6RI1IoK — Carolyn *Pocket Sized Stallion * Hinds @ SDCC (@CarrieCnh12) August 10, 2019

My heart pic.twitter.com/OHSkdGKMy8 — Hot Girl May Parker (@Steph_I_Will) August 10, 2019

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ I LOVE IT!!!!!! 🥰 If all men treated women like this, the world would be a better place…. 👌 pic.twitter.com/WNxwdMcH7w — PJ Bradley (@PJBradley4) August 10, 2019

And you just know that in the future when that young man brings home that special someone to meet his parents, his mother is going to show this video along with his baby photos.🥰 — RESIST!!! Tom (@tommygun264) August 10, 2019

Even Mama Tina reposted the video on her own Instagram page:

We definitely needed this in our lives!

