Sybil’s Big-A Word: Pertinacious 

This week’s word came to Sybil while she was watching the Brian Banks movie. The word is, Pertinacious. Guy guesses that it means being nervous to meet or speak with someone, but that’s not it. Tom however, guesses correctly; he guesses that it means being tenacious. Pertinacious is an adjective meaning “holding firmly to an opinion or a course of action.” For example Sybil says “Brian Banks was certainly a pertinacious young man.”

