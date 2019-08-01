Cops Called To Beyoncé And Jay-Z’s Summer Home Due To Uninvited Visitor

An uninvited visitor to Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s Hamptons home landed them in Page Six, in an incident the tabloid dubbed possibly the “best prank of the summer.”

Apparently cops were called the Carter’s Hamptons crib after a stranger arrived there, pressed the talk button on the security system and said he was there to see someone. Security told him to leave then called the police, who found the caller outside another home in the neighborhood where he was able to explain himself.

The East Hampton Star published the following from local police logs:

Officers were called to a house on Briar Patch Road on Saturday at about 12:30 a.m. after a stranger told security guards he had been invited to the house, which is owned by Beyoncé and Jay-Z. The man had pushed the talk button on the driveway keypad and said he was looking for someone, whose name was redacted from the report. He left the area, but police found him a few driveways away, using a photograph sent to them by the security guards. The man said a friend had invited him to the house and must have been playing a joke. Police escorted him to the East Hampton train station.

“Escorted” to the East Hampton train station sounds like it could have gone either way — nice gesture by the cops OR forcible removal.

Meanwhile, if you care, Page Six says Bey and Jay were at Duryea’s Lobster Deck in Montauk this week. We’re guessing Bey put aside plant based eating for that one.

