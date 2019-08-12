Djimon Hounsou Serves Kimora Lee Simmons In Custody Battle Over Son

The situation between actor Djimon Hounsou and Kimora Lee Simmons is getting messier and messier regarding their custody battle over their son Kenzo.

Now Kimora is claiming Djimon is threatening to move Kenzo to Africa!

Here’s more on the situation via TMZ:

It’s been a bitter fight that has now bubbled over. As we reported, Djimon complained on Father’s Day Kimora wouldn’t let him see their 10-year-old son, Kenzo. He strongly insinuated she was regularly keeping the child away from him, but she maintained he was an absent father who rarely wanted to see the boy.

Our Kimora sources claim Djimon has threatened to take Kenzo to Africa and never bring him back. Russell Simmons, who was once married to Kimora and is still close to her, tells TMZ a few days ago he told Djimon he could take the boy for a visit if he would sign a document promising not to take Kenzo to Africa, but Djimon refused to sign.

Kimora got served Friday with Djimon’s joint custody petition.

Russell tells TMZ Djimon now is asking not just for joint custody, but child support, yet Russell claims Djimon hasn’t paid her support. We don’t know, however, if a court ever ordered him to do so.

