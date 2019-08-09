Russ Rant: Heartbreaking News

Earlier this week ICE arrested over 600 people in Mississippi, many of them are parents. Many of their children went to school on the first day and came home to no parents. The videos online of children crying for their parents, and clearly terrified, are absolutely heart-breaking. Russ calls this heartless and evil. Donald Trump must have some “evil white nationalists” sitting in the White House advising him to do these things because he says Trump isn’t smart enough to do this himself. Russ says “this isn’t us, this isn’t who we are,” and we need to take out country back.

