Joe Takes Tom Joyner OMTE Audience On A Beautiful Journey Through His Music [VIDEO]

One More Time Experience

Source: Blogzworth / Radio One Digital

If you missed the Tom Joyner One More Time Experience at Wolf Creek Amphitheater the past weekend, you missed on of the best shows Wolf Creek has seen in a long while. Joe popped on stage and gave Tom Joyner some serious love and good wishes in his future endeavors. He then blessed the crowd with some of his biggest hits and Atlanta loved him for it.

Check out some of the video and photos of Joe performing at the Tom Joyner One More Time Experience.

Here’s Joe “If I Was Your Man” Live:

Here’s Joe “Broken Glass” Live

 

 

was originally published on myclassixatl.com

