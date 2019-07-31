Roland Martin: We Need Black Female Moderators At The Presidential Debates

07.31.19
If you’ve watched any of the presidential debates you’ve most likely noticed that there haven’t been any women of color as moderators. Roland Martin talks to Glynda Carr of Higher Heights of America who finds it odd that though we have the most diverse pool of candidates in history, but we’re still missing a Black woman sitting in the moderator seat.

Martin believes we haven’t seen Black women as moderators because Black people don’t hold high positions at networks. “When you don’t have us in positions of power, you wont see us in power positions on air,” he explained.  He points out that the only Black woman who hosts her own hour on cable news is Harris Faulkner on Fox.

Carr is a believer that “when you have a diverse decision making table, you make better decisions,” so networks need to diversify the board rooms.

Visit HigherheightsforAmerica.org to sign the petition to have Black female moderators and fill out the presidential survey.

