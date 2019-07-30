Meghan Markle Talks ‘Very Special Time’ As First Time Mother

Meghan Markle took on the role of guest editor of British Vogue‘s September issue while she was also preparing to be a first-time mom.

“I was about five months pregnant when this process began, and by the time you hold this issue in your hands, my husband and I will be holding our three-month-old baby boy in ours,” she wrote in her candid editor’s letter. “It’s a very special time for me personally, on so many levels; working with Edward and his team, both during my pregnancy and my maternity leave, has played no small part in that joy – it has been a privilege to be welcomed and supported by this amazing team.”

Meghan first met British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful in January to collaborate on her Smart Works charity.

“What evolved over the next hour was a promising pow wow of two like-minded thinkers, who have much in common, including our love of writing,” Meghan wrote. “Over a steaming cup of mint tea, we teased through how one can shine light in a world filled with seemingly daily darkness. Lofty? Of course. Worth it? Without question.”

Markle shared her “Forces for Change” issue on Sussex Royal, which features 15 trailblazing women from various sectors, including actors, models, politicians, authors, and advocates for everything from diversity and mental health to climate change and voting rights, per PEOPLE.

The Duchess also revealed that it was her idea to guest edit the prestigious September issue.

“So I asked the question,” she wrote. “Actually, I typed and deleted the question several times until I built up the courage to ask the question in question. ‘Edward… instead of doing the cover, would you be open to me guest editing your September issue?’”

“And then it appeared, EE’s reply: ‘Yes! I would love for you to be my guest editor,’ ” she recalled. “Sitting on my sofa at home, two dogs nestled across me, I quietly celebrated when the words appeared on my screen.”

Meghan set out to create an issue of “both substance and levity,” with features a Q&A about motherhood with Michelle Obama.

