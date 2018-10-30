Beyoncé To Settle Infringement Lawsuit Over Feyonce Clothing Line

In a case that has dragged on for years, Beyoncé’s legal battle against the Texas-based Feyonce brand is close to settling, The Blast reports.

According to court documents, the singer is requesting a scheduled November 1 hearing be adjourned, and explains, “The parties have met and conferred regarding settlement and are currently involved in advanced negotiations that the parties anticipate will resolve this matter shortly.”

In other words, the case with Feyonce is not expected to go to trial after all.

Talks of a settlement come weeks after a federal judge shut down the pop star’s motion for an injunction against the brand. The judge wrote:

“A rational jury might or might not conclude that the pun here is sufficient to dispel any confusion among the purchasing public. Many purchasers of Feyonce products are, in fact, engaged, just as many Mike product purchasers were named Mike. Viewed in the light most favorable to defendants, this evidence suggests that consumers are understanding the pun, rather than confusing the brands.”

Beyoncé sued the company in 2016, accusing them of illegally profiting off her name and trademark. She said the company was capitalizing on her “Single Ladies” song by offering merchandise online with lyrics like, “Put a ring on it.”

via The Blast:

The pop star demanded Feyonce be hit with an injunction ordering them to cease selling their products and turn over all the profits they made.

The owners of Feyonce responded by claiming the pop superstar was using her fame to bully them. Andre Maurice and Leana Lopez argued the singer had no evidence to prove they infringed on her copyrights or that she suffered any damages due to their store.

Feyonce says they are a T-shirt company that targets couples who are engaged. They say their website has no mention of Beyoncé nor did it have pictures of her. As for why they named their company Feyonce, they say, “When a woman or man is engaged they refer to themselves as a Feyonce, pronounced as fiancé.”

According to the report, both parties will inform the court about their next move by November 15.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE