CLOSE
App Feed
HomeApp Feed

Keke Palmer To Join ‘Strahan And Sara’ As A Third Co-Host

Keke Palmer will be joining Michael Strahan and Sara Haines as a third co-host on ABC’s “Strahan and Sara,” Page Six reports.

The singer and actress is reportedly just days away from inking a deal with the network to join the “Good Morning America” spinoff. “ABC execs are close to finalizing a deal . . . She’s fun, spontaneous and has great energy,” an insider told Page Six.

Palmer filled in as a guest co-host several times while Haines was on maternity leave, which she returned from last week.

“Keke has been so much fun filling in, so they decided to make her an offer,” said the insider. “The audience knows her and she’s got great chemistry with both [hosts].”

Some Of Our Favorite Talk Show Hosts
22 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Good Morning America , Keke Palmer , Michael Strahan , Sara Haines , Strahan and Sara

One thought on “Keke Palmer To Join ‘Strahan And Sara’ As A Third Co-Host

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close