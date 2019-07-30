Willie Moore Jr Show
HomeWillie Moore Jr ShowWillie Moore Jr. Show Trending

Woman At Sonic Says ‘This Ones On God’ Before Stealing Food

Leave a comment
Inspire Brands Inc To Acquire Sonic Restaurant Chain For $2.3 Billion

Source: Scott Olson / Getty

Sonic employees in New Mexico were left stunned after a woman stole food from them. According to Yahoo, Delila Hernandez rode her bike to the fast-food restaurant and placed her order, but when they showed her what she owed, she told them God would pay the bill.

Hernandez said, “This one’s on God,” lunged at the employee and then was handed the food.

According to reports the employee was fearful that Hernandez might do something. Officers from the Las Cruces Police Department later found her eating the stolen food in a parking lot.

She told the officers that she knew she was wrong, but needed to eat because she was “starving.”

Hernandez will be charged with robbery and could possibly receive a petty misdemeanor charge of $250 maximum.

A representative for Sonic said, “On July 22, a woman took food from the drive-in without paying. The franchisee who owns and operates this location is not seeking reimbursement for the food and considers the matter closed, but is cooperating with local police as necessary.”

 

Woman At Sonic Says ‘This Ones On God’ Before Stealing Food was originally published on getuperica.com

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close