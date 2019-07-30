CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentEntertainment News

Why Katy Perry Has To Pay Money To Christian Rapper Flame [VIDEO]

Katy Perry unveils her new shoe collection at Macy's

Source: Derrick Salters/WENN.com / WENN

In 2013, the song “Dark Horse” by Katy Perry spent nearly four weeks on the Billboard charts. Even though that song was a hit, a jury found that it was copied from a Christian rap song from 2009.

According to APNews, the verdict has finally come down five years after Marcus Gray and several other co-authors fought to get justice.

Gray, who released the song under his stage name “Flame,” claimed that Perry stole from his song “Joyful Noise.”

The next step in the process will be a penalty phase. During this time a jury will have to decide how much Perry as well as the other defendants will have to pay up.

Reports state that the case focused mainly on the notes and beats of the song.

During the trial Gray’s attorney argued that the song “Dark Horse” had the same beat and instrumental line as “Joyful Noise.”

Perry’s lawyer argued and said, “They’re trying to own basic building blocks of music, the alphabet of music that should be available to everyone.”

Check out both the songs believe and tell us your thoughts!

 

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

 

Why Katy Perry Has To Pay Money To Christian Rapper Flame [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

christian rap , copyright cases , Flame , Katy Perry

Also On Black America Web:
The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close