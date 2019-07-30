Man Attacks Driver With Machete At Gas Station During Road-Rage Incident

A man turned into a Georgia gas station, like anyone would, and moments later found himself fighting off a man with a machete.

Cellphone video obtained by Channel 2 Action News shows the victim running for his life from the machete-wielding man. The victim eventually tripped, giving the man a chance to slash at his face, hands and wrist.

“It could’ve been half of my face,” the victim, who asked Channel 2 to only be identified as Chris, said Monday. “It could’ve been my arm. I could’ve lost my life over that.”

The incident happened at a Texaco in Cobb County and Chris told the news station he believes the man got angry at him because he took awhile to turn into the station. While the man angrily honked at Chris, he said he couldn’t turn because of traffic and a red light.

The alleged road-rage driver, who Cobb police identified as Dave Anthony Williams, 33, waited for Chris to exit the convenience store before they began to yell at each other. Chris told Channel 2 he ended up punching the man once in self-defense after Williams charged at him.

In the video, the attack ended after his girlfriend jumped on the man’s back to fend him off. Chris needed stitches on his finger and wrist while also having a wound on his back.

“It didn’t look like he wanted to kill him, but it did look like he wanted to hurt him bad,” the man who took the cellphone video told Channel 2.

Chris was able to get his attacker’s licence plate number, and officers found Williams at a nearby Walmart.

Williams was booked into the Cobb jail on aggravated assault and battery charges. He’s reportedly behind bars without bond.

