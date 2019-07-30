Is Nicki Minaj Getting Married Soon?

Sources say rapper Nicki Minaj is looking to tie the knot! According to TMZ, Nicki and her boyfriend Kenneth Petty secured a marriage license in Los Angeles.

The site reports that Nicki and Ken visited the Beverly Hills Courthouse, Monday. Witnesses allegedly spotted the lovebirds at the marriage license bureau window where they received the paperwork needed to be married.

Bystanders reportedly saw the two make a stealth move towards the “marriage licenses and ceremony appointments” window at the location.

The reports come just a month after Nicki told fans on “Queen Radio” that she already got her marriage license.

Legally, a marriage license is only valid for 90 days, so fans will be on altar watch in the forthcoming days.

After high-profile breakups with rappers Safaree and Meek Mill, Nicki rekindled a relationship with Kenneth–a man she has known since she was a teen.

Nicki’s relationship with Kenneth sparked controversy, given Ken’s criminal past. Nicki addressed the detractors on a recent episode of Queen Radio, saying Ken loved her before she was a celebrity, and that authenticity sets him apart.

“When a person is with a n***a that loved them before they had a dime in their pocket?” the 36-year-old asked. “How do you not understand that? How do you not understand happiness versus clout?” she continued. “How f****** dare you talk about lowering standards.”

Concluding, “It’s the truth, money cannot buy me happiness and good sex.”

She hinted that the two are getting married and set to have kids on a recent track with Chance The Rapper.

“He the Clyde to my Bonnie, ’bout to walk down the aisle and be a mommy,” she raps on “Zanies and Fools.”

“Ooh, I remember when I cried like, ‘Why me?’ / Now I wouldn’t exchange my life for Armani,” she spits.

