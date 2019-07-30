Huggy Lowdown: ‘Donald Is Going To Trump’

Today is the last Tuesday of July. Huggy says, “time flys when the president lies,” because it feels like just yesterday Trump hijacked the 4th of July. This month he’s lied just about every day, including when he said he was “down there” on 9/11. Huggy says if July proved anything it proved that no matter what, “Donald is going to Trump.” Huggy even called all of his exes to apologize because now he knows what it feels like to be lied to every day.
Huggy Lowdown , TJMS , Trump
Also On Black America Web:
Trending
-
Mother Of Rihanna’s Mini Me Speaks Out After 7-Year-Old Goes Viral
-
Black Trump Supporter Disheartened After President Tells ‘The Squad’ To ‘Go Back’ To Their Countries [Video]
-
She Said Yes! Cynthia Bailey Engaged To Mike Hill
-
Shaun King: There Are Too Many Guns In America
-
Top Of The Morning: You Got Pregnant How?!
-
Seriously Ignorant News: Robbing Old Folks
Get Informed!
×
Like our content? Sign up for Black America Web - Test Site's email newsletter!
Close
Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.