Little Known Black History Fact: Nathaniel “Nate” Thurmond

Among the talented big men of his professional basketball era, Nathaniel “Nate” Thurmond often goes unmentioned. Affectionately known as “Nate The Great” by fans, the Akron, Ohio native was born on July 25, 1941.

Thurmond was a star at Akron’s Central High School alongside future NBA star, Gus Johnson. Although Ohio State University offered him a scholarship, he decided to attend Bowling Green University, averaging a shade under 18 points per game to go along with 17 rebounds across three varsity seasons. Thurmond was selected third overall in the 1963 NBA Draft by the San Francisco Warriors (Now Golden State), and was a backup to the great Wilt “The Stilt” Chamberlain.

After Chamberlain was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers, Thurmond began to flourish as one of the most dominant centers in the game. He went on to set several high marks and some records, including pulling down the most rebounds in a single quarter with 18. Thurmond was more than a rebound machine, with his rare mix of speed, size and strength making him a tough matchup on both the defensive and offensive ends.

Thurmond is the first NBA player to record a quadruple-double, doing so in October 1974. He recorded 22 points, 14, rebounds, 13 assists, and 12 blocks. If the NBA counted blocks prior to the 1973-74 season, Thurmond would have easily earned more statistical marks over the course of his 14-year career. With the Warriors, Thurmond made the All-Star team seven times, and ended his career with a two-year stint in Chicago before hanging it up for good in his home state Ohio with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In retirement, Thurmond settled in the Bay Area, opening a restaurant that operated for 20 years. He worked as a team ambassador for the Golden State Warriors, joining the team in celebration during their 2015 NBA Championship win.

After battling leukemia, Thurmond passed in 2016. He was 74.

