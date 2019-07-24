Russ Parr Morning Show
HomeRuss Parr Morning ShowRPMS App

Russ Rant: Taking Away SNAP Hurts Trump’s Base…Not Black People

Leave a comment

Donald Trump and his people are talking about cutting the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) which is food stamps. They’ve been discussing cutting 3 million people off and taking food out of families mouths and prevent kids from eating at school. Russ isn’t happy about this and strongly feels that since we are the richest country in the world ,”we should be able to feed every single citizen.” So why would they do this? Russ believes they’re doing this because, “in their minds” they think they’re hurting minorities. But that’s not the case. 40% of white people are on SNAP, 25% of Black families and 10% of Hispanic families. So he’ll actually be hurting poor, uneducated white families….his base.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show  On Facebook Too!

Food Stamps , RPMS , SNAP , Trump

Also On Black America Web:
The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close