Russ Rant: Taking Away SNAP Hurts Trump’s Base…Not Black People

Donald Trump and his people are talking about cutting the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) which is food stamps. They’ve been discussing cutting 3 million people off and taking food out of families mouths and prevent kids from eating at school. Russ isn’t happy about this and strongly feels that since we are the richest country in the world ,”we should be able to feed every single citizen.” So why would they do this? Russ believes they’re doing this because, “in their minds” they think they’re hurting minorities. But that’s not the case. 40% of white people are on SNAP, 25% of Black families and 10% of Hispanic families. So he’ll actually be hurting poor, uneducated white families….his base.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Black America Web: