Family Members Hit With Felony Charges After Disneyland Brawl Caught On Camera [Video]

Video of a family brawl at Disneyland in Anaheim went viral earlier this month and now two men and a woman face a slew of charges over the incident.

The melee took place in the middle of Mickey’s Toontown on July 5, and went down in front of several children and park guests. The main aggressor in the video, which was posted to YouTube, has been identified as Avery Desmond-Edwinn Robinson, 35, of Las Vegas. He’s been hit with five felony charges and nine misdemeanors after video shows him attacking his sister, brother-in-law and girlfriend, according to a news release from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, via KTLA.com.

Robinson allegedly threatened to kill his sister and brother-in-law after being kicked out of the theme park, and is accused of trying to hit a Disneyland cast member with his car, according to the release.

Felony charges against Robinson include domestic battery, assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury, assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of criminal threats, prosecutors said, KTLA reports. The outlet also notes that the misdemeanor charges include multiple counts each of battery, and child abuse and endangerment.

Robinson’s sister, 40-year-old Andrea Nicole Robinson, has been charged with five misdemeanors, including four counts of battery and one count of assault, according to the release. Her husband, 44-year-old Daman Petrie, has been charged with one misdemeanor count of battery, the report states.

“We will not tolerate domestic violence, but then hitting your mother or a sister in front of either a niece, nephew or parent is really alarming to me,” DA Todd Spitzer told KTLA.

“The children were crying in their strollers. There’s punches being thrown over and on top of strollers. The little kids are trying to get the attention of their parents. You could see their distraught. That’s why we also filed child endangerment,” he added.

Robinson faces a maximum prison sentence of seven years if convicted. Andrea faces a maximum of 2 1/2 years in jail if she’s convicted, while Petrie faces up to six months in jail.

