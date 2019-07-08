Viral Family Brawl At Disneyland Sparks Police Investigation [WATCH]

To say this is not a good look is an understatement. On Saturday, at what’s supposed to be the happiest place on Earth, a vicious, nasty family feud broke out.

What makes it all the sadder is that the incident went down in the Toontown section of Disneyland. Witnesses say it began with an argument between family members and escalated into an all-out brawl.

“All participants in the fight were identified after the fight broke out and APD responded to a call of a fight in Disneyland Park, ” according to the Anaheim Police Department.

WARNING: GRAPHIC FOOTAGE/LANGUAGE

A spokesperson for APD added this:

“When we arrived, the parties were separated. It was determined they were all family members who were related to one another and they were all uncooperative and did not want anything done.”

Supposedly, a report was taken and everyone involved in the fight was asked to leave the park.

The video, which has been viewed thousands of times on YouTube, shows the altercation between two men, which quickly spirals out of control and ends with women being punched and spit on, and one of the aggressors getting choked out by a bystander.

In the four-minute video, a man in a pink shirt says, ‘Don’t disrespect my daughter…I don’t give a f**k b***h’, leading a woman in a white shirt to spit in his face.

Several people in the park filmed the fight on cellphones as Disneyland employees and security scrambled to break up the incident.

“There was no video available at the time. We became aware of the video late last night. Now that we have the video, detectives will be following up to see if any criminal charges can be filed,” police said.

The video will be a key piece of evidence, according to investigators.

“Now we can use the video to piece together who did what to who since none of them would cooperate at the time.”

Twitter, predictably had its own response to the family brawl caught on tape.

Goofy watching the fight outside his house🤣🤣🤣 #disneylandfight pic.twitter.com/6TfiN8Ai8u — Jaron Whiteman (@JD_Whiteman) July 8, 2019

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On Black America Web: