Texas Southern To Host Third Democratic Presidential Primary Debate

The third 2020 Democratic Primary Debate is coming to Houston and in particular, Texas Southern University.

The debates will be held on September 12th and 13th at HP&E Arena, according to the University.

Texas Southern University will serve as the venue for the third Democratic primary debate, to be held Thursday and Friday, September 12-13, 2019, in the Health & Physical Education (H&PE) Arena. pic.twitter.com/Mr7tCdyvku — Texas Southern University (@TexasSouthern) July 21, 2019

The second debate is set to take place next week in Detroit on July 30 and 31st. Current polling has former Vice President Joe Biden ahead of candidates such as Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, and Cory Booker. Twenty candidates are set to participate in the debates after California Rep. Eric Swalwell dropped out of the race last week.

