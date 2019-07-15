CLOSE
Little Known Black History Facts
HomeLittle Known Black History Facts

Little Known Black History Fact: James H. McGee

Leave a comment

James H. McGee became Dayton, Ohio’s first Black mayor on July 15, 1970, and to date remains its longest tenured.

James Howell McGee was born November 8, 1918 in Berryburg, W. Va., and raised in Steubenville, Ohio. After graduating from Wilberforce University, McGee served a short time in the U.S. Army then entered law school at Ohio State University, finishing a three-year course in two years.

McGee worked early on with the Dayton NAACP, filing several landmark cases on the organization’s behalf. In 1967, McGee was tapped to replace Dayton’s first Black city commissioner, Don Crawford. Three years later after Mayor Dave Hall retired with an illness, McGee was appointed to the role, as he was the most experienced of the commissioners.

The role was largely ceremonial but McGee did address the concerns of Black and white Dayton residents equally with his politically moderate approach. The Alpha man and Prince Hall Freemason member did generate some criticism from Black groups because he was not more progressive but was able to successfully challenge those views.

McGee passed in 2006.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

 

black politicians , Dayton Ohio , Little Known Black History Fact

Also On Black America Web:
The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close