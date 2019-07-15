Fans Slam Tamron Hall For Comparing Herself To Marilyn Monroe

Tamron Hall is being slammed for comparing herself to Marilyn Monroe in a photo on social media.

The side-by-side photos feature both Hall and the late movie star getting their makeup done with a baby nearby.

Hall tagged the photo with a famous quote from the Hollywood icon: “Break time @essencefest. @tenelleveira posted this earlier with a quote I love. “Imperfection is beauty; madness is genius, and it’s better to be absolutely ridiculous than absolutely boring.” ~ Marilyn Monroe.”

But many of Tamron’s fans weren’t feeling it, as noted by Celebrity Insider.

One supporter replied: “Never compare your beautiful self to Marilyn Monroe. It’s like she is dummying herself down to someone who wasn’t half as smart or intelligent as herself!!!! So glad you ended on top! You landed on your feet with a beautiful, beautiful family to boot! You ended up the winner of that mess. Still miss your beautiful face, smile, and personality in the morning. You showed “blondies” don’t always win. YOU GO, GIRL!!!”

Another wrote: “Really Marilyn Monroe to a side by side and quote…there many African Americans that paved the way for YOU to quote and you quote and do a side by side with White Woman. WHATEVER!”

A third noted: “Big ups to Marilyn Monroe. Also active in the civil rights movement. Tight with Ella Fitzgerald.”

And yet another said:” Marilyn Monroe was very intelligent and well read. In fact she resented the dumb blonde rolls she became famous for and was the first women to start their own production co. Marilyn was aslo a huge defender of civil rights. Besides it’s a nice quote who cares if the person was white , black, Hispanic, pink,purple, alien, or polka dotted. Seriously!!”

What do you make of Hall’s Marilyn comparison? Do you think folks went to hard on her?

