Texas Mother Wearing Only A Headscarf And Marilyn Monroe T-Shirt Wasn’t Allowed To Enroll Daughter In School [Video]

A Texas mother is speaking out about the injustice she believes she endured at her daughter’s high school over the attire she wore on the premises.

Joselyn Lewis wore a headscarf and a Marilyn Monroe t-shirt dress to Madison High School to enroll her 15-year-old daughter, But, when an administrator wouldn’t allow her on the property, the mother took to the media to put ’em on blast, PEOPLE reports.

“She went on to say that she still couldn’t let me on the premises because I was not in dress code and I still didn’t understand what that meant,” Lewis told Houston NBC affiliate KPRC.

“She said that my headscarf was out of dress code and my dress was too short.”

Texas Mom Wearing Headscarf and T-Shirt Dress Says School Turned Her Away Because of Outfit https://t.co/hsy137R8s2 — People (@people) April 12, 2019

Lewis explained to the outlet that she accompanied her 15-year-old daughter to Madison High School Monday morning to help her enroll after the teen had previously been bullied at Lamar High School, the report states.

“When I went to Lamar, I had no problems, but when I got to Madison High School, they refused me access to the premises because of what I had on,” she told KPRC. “I mean, I didn’t understand why my headscarf and my dress would conflict with me enrolling someone in school.”

When she asked to see the parent dress code policy, the school came up dry and ultimately called the cops on Lewis when she refused to leave the premises.

“They called them on me and I guess he was coming to tell me to leave, but I was already on the phone with the school board,” she said, adding: “I can wear what I want to wear.”

“I don’t have to get all dolled up to enroll her to school. My child’s education, anyone’s child’s education, should be more important than what someone has on. That shouldn’t matter.”

Scroll up and watch the video report above.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE