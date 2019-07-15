Beyoncè, Meghan Markle Create #BlackGirlMagic In First Meeting At Premiere [VIDEO, PHOTO]

Though they’ve shouted each other out numerous times on social media, the former Meghan Markle and Beyonce Knowles Carter had never met. That changed over the weekend when they finally connected in person at The Lion King premiere in London.

Knowles and hubby Jay-Z attended the premiere of the live-action version of the Disney classic, as did the now Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Prince Harry. The couples met in what seemed to be a warm and friendly exchange on the red carpet and fortunately for all of their fans, cameras captured the moment.

Prince Harry and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle meet Beyoncé & JAY-Z. 🦁👑💛 pic.twitter.com/SveJX9kDez — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) July 14, 2019

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex tweeted the exchange on their own official account as well.

We haven’t heard any more about them connecting further at any afterparties but we’re hoping the two dynamic royals – we mean Meghan and Queen Bey – keep in touch and bless us with some amazing joint charitable project in the future.

PHOTO: AP

