Beyoncè, Meghan Markle Create #BlackGirlMagic In First Meeting At Premiere [VIDEO, PHOTO]

Though they’ve shouted each other out numerous times on social media, the former Meghan Markle and Beyonce Knowles Carter had never met. That changed over the weekend when they finally connected in person at The Lion King premiere in London.
Knowles and hubby Jay-Z attended the premiere of the live-action version of the Disney classic, as did the now Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Prince Harry. The couples met in what seemed to be a warm and friendly exchange on the red carpet and fortunately for all of their fans, cameras captured the moment.
Prince Harry and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle meet Beyoncé & JAY-Z. 🦁👑💛 pic.twitter.com/SveJX9kDez
— BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) July 14, 2019
My Melanated Monas!!! IT’S HAPPENED! I’M SCREAMING! HUGS!! Meghan has been a fan of Beyoncé’s for YEARS – if you followed her Instagram you’d see the references to Beyoncé 👸🏽😭 seeing her meet Beyoncé is melting my heart . . . For those who don’t understand just search it up Beyoncé used it to describe Meghan in February 😍❤️ . . . #duchessofsussex #meghanmarkle #princeharry #britishroyalfamily #royalfamily #royals #archieharrison #katemiddleton #duchessofcambridge #beyonce
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex tweeted the exchange on their own official account as well.
This evening, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended #TheLionKing European premiere in London at the Odeon Theatre. In celebration of the film’s release, The Walt Disney Company announced #ProtectThePride, a global conservation campaign to support efforts protecting the rapidly diminishing lion population across Africa. As a part of their commitment to this cause, Disney also made a donation to The Duke of Sussex’s upcoming environment & community initiative which will be formally announced this autumn. The Duke and Duchess are committed to advancing conservation efforts across Africa and around the world, and working with communities to ensure a sustainable future for the planet. This evening Their Royal Highnesses had the pleasure of meeting the cast and creative team behind the film, as well as supporters of @africanparksnetwork, of which The Duke is President. Photo credit: PA images / Getty images – Chris Jackson
We haven’t heard any more about them connecting further at any afterparties but we’re hoping the two dynamic royals – we mean Meghan and Queen Bey – keep in touch and bless us with some amazing joint charitable project in the future.
PHOTO: AP
They didn’t know who she was until she married a prince. Celebrities using each other. Classic.
