CLOSE
News
HomeNewsTop News

Former Florida Deputy Zachary Wester Charged For Planting Meth In People’s Cars

Leave a comment

A former Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been arrested and charged for pulling over random drivers and planting drugs in their cars.

Zachary Wester, 26, was fired last year but officially charged Wednesday with racketeering, official misconduct, false imprisonment, and several other felonies, Business Insider reports.

According to the outlet, Wester targeted innocent drivers and planted drugs in their vehicles so he could arrest them on false charges. He was able to hide his nefarious actions from superiors by tampering with and manipulating his body camera recordings.

Wester was fired from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in Florida over the allegations last September.

“There is no question that Wester’s crimes were deliberate and that his actions put innocent people in jail,” FLDE Pensacola assistant special agent in charge Chris Williams said in a statement.

Prosecutors have also dropped charges in 119 cases that involved Wester. One victim even lost custody of his daughter after he was convicted of felony meth possession, The Post reported.

“You’re never certain of the ways of the heart of man,” State Attorney William Eddins told reporters. “We have some ideas and some theories, and we’ve talked about that a lot. But I do not feel that it would be appropriate to go into it in any detail at this time.”

Celebs Who Lost Or Almost Lost It All To Drugs
3 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

drugs , Florida , Jackson County , sheriff

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

&pubUrl=[PAGE_URL_ENCODED]&x=[WIDTH]&y=[HEIGHT]&vp_content=plembeddf3ixunshlvk&vp_template=3854" ]

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close