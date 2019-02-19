11-Year-Old Florida Boy Arrested For Refusing To Stand For Pledge Of Allegiance

An 11-year-old Florida boy was arrested and now faces charges after refusing to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance and creating a disturbance in the classroom on Feb. 4, police said.

According to USA Today, the sixth-grader from a Tampa suburb allegedly told his substitute teacher at Lawton Chiles Middle Academy in Lakeland that the flag is “racist” and the national anthem is offensive to black people, Bay News 9 reported. In response, the teacher asked him: “Why if it was so bad here he did not go to another place to live.”

He replied: “They brought me here.”

The substitute, Ana Alvarez, then suggested, “Well, you can always go back because I came here from Cuba and the day I feel I’m not welcome here anymore, I would find another place to live.”

The mother of an 11-year-old boy who was arrested and charged for being disruptive and disobeying commands to calm down and leave the classroom after he refused to stand for the pledge of allegiance is working to get the charges dropped. STORY: https://t.co/N8rB82qDqn pic.twitter.com/jkC2PZTfga — Spectrum Bay News 9 (@BN9) February 15, 2019

Alvarez reportedly said she called the school’s office because she “did not want to continue dealing with him.” A school resource officer placed him under arrest for being non compliant and the child was taken to a juvenile detention center and suspended for three days.