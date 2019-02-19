An 11-year-old Florida boy was arrested and now faces charges after refusing to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance and creating a disturbance in the classroom on Feb. 4, police said.
According to USA Today, the sixth-grader from a Tampa suburb allegedly told his substitute teacher at Lawton Chiles Middle Academy in Lakeland that the flag is “racist” and the national anthem is offensive to black people, Bay News 9 reported. In response, the teacher asked him: “Why if it was so bad here he did not go to another place to live.”
He replied: “They brought me here.”
The substitute, Ana Alvarez, then suggested, “Well, you can always go back because I came here from Cuba and the day I feel I’m not welcome here anymore, I would find another place to live.”
“The student became disruptive and the teacher contacted school administrators for assistance,” Kyle Kennedy, a spokesman for Polk County Public Schools, told the news outlet. “The school’s resource deputy also became involved.”
Kennedy noted that students are not required to stand for the pledge, but Alvarez was apparently not aware of this. She will no longer be employed at any of Polk County’s schools, he added.
A Lakeland police spokesman confirmed the charges against the boy included disrupting a school function and resisting arrest without violence. He is also accused of threatening his substitute teacher, Patch reported.
The boy’s mother, Dhakira Talbot, has slammed the teacher and wants the charges against her dropped.
“She was wrong. She was way out of place,” she told Bay News 9. “If she felt like there was an issue with my son not standing for the flag, she should’ve resolved that in a way different manner than she did.”
2 thoughts on “11-Year-Old Florida Boy Arrested For Refusing To Stand For Pledge Of Allegiance”
He had the absolute right to refuse to stand beside the fact that students are not required to do so. I doubt that he was being disruptive to the point if disturbing the class….she was just pissed off because a young, black male stood up to her and refused to back down.
These young kids have heart. This isn’t Nazi Germany. We are supposed to be free. When he told that puppet substitute that he wasn’t going to stand – she should have left him alone. That stupid cow told him to go live some place else. Then she felt threatened by an 11 year old. These coons, puppets and racists try to change the narrative. She started off by violating his free speech. He is free in a public school to say screw that stupid piece of cloth and your pledge. Then he goes to juvenile detention for standing up. GTFOH. Black people came to this God forsaken country for nothing, we ain’t leaving. We are going to stay and hate you everyday. Folks you better fight. Here we go again with white people and people that lap up anything white forcing “you” to do something against your will. These same racists will fly the confederate flag in your face and tell you it’s heritage. Then it’s problematic because stupid coons have the illusion of inclusion and want you to bend your backs and “just stand.” The trailer park and racist whites hate that black people are no longer accepting what is precious to them. It’s my right to say – “f the flag and I will not stand.” Let the white people stand and go fight. Since they love it so much and want to be in charge. When was the last time there was a black general on tv from any of the military services? This ain’t for us. Let their funky racist behinds go die for a piece of cloth. Stop standing for something that doesn’t stand for you.