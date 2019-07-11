CLOSE
Houston
HomeHouston

Tropical Storm Barry Forms In Gulf Of Mexico

Leave a comment
Miami, National Hurricane Center Sign and logo

Source: Jeff Greenberg / Getty

The first major storm of the 2019 hurricane season has formed in the Gulf.

Tropical Storm Barry has officially formed in the Gulf of Mexico according to the National Hurricane Center. It’s expected to hit the coast of Louisiana as a hurricane by the weekend but it is uncertain whether or not the storm will hit the Houston area.

Although the tropical weather system will bring heavy rains and winds to the US Gulf Coast, many computer models have shifted the landfall off the center towards Louisiana. Houston could still feel some of the storm’s effects. Any direct impacts to southeast Texas won’t arrive until Friday (July 12) at the earliest.

Read more here.

Tropical Storm Barry Forms In Gulf Of Mexico was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On Black America Web:
The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close