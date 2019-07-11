Keshia Knight Pulliam Has A New Man [PHOTO]

People are speculating that Keshia Knight Pulliam has found herself a new man in actor Brad James, and the evidence isn’t too shabby.

The rumors actually started back in April, and they’ve been heating up as late, especially after the 40-year-old actress shared a birthday message for James referring to the 38-year-old as her “favorite guy.”

The two have been exchanging the kissy face emojis on Instagram posts as of late and seemingly flirtatious comments. In one photo of the Superstition actor shirtless, she wrote, “Is it Thursday?!?” (whatever that means) to which he responded, “It’s always Thursday” with a few emojis, including the aforementioned kissy face. She responded with the same emoji.

Also, he wished her a very special happy birthday in April:

These two did work together recently on the Lifetime movie, Pride & Prejudice: Atlanta, which came out at the top of June. They also were two of a number of stars who took part in a tribute to Norman Lear at Morehouse College in 2015 where they participated in a script reading.

James, who was a star on Tyler Perry’s For Better or Worse, was previously linked to singer Chilli, as well as actress Jasmine Burke. As for Pulliam, we know that she was previously linked to TV/radio personality Tigger, and was married to former NFL player Ed Hartwell from 2016 to 2018. He filed for divorce in July of 2016 when she was pregnant with their daughter, Ella.

She claimed that he cheated on her with another woman (an alleged mistress he wound up marrying recently), he claimed she was too hell-bent on getting pregnant soon after they wed and that they soon stopped having sex.

“I love who he pretended to be. I love who he portrayed himself as, and the one mistake I made was, when he showed me who he really was, not believing him. Not believing him the first time,” Pulliam told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “When he said he wanted our marriage, he wanted our family — I believed him. That’s why I gave him this one last chance, only for him to pull the rug from under me and blindside me.”

If she is dating James and he treats her right, we are happy for her!

This story was originally posted on madamenoire.com.

Keshia Knight Pulliam Has A New Man [PHOTO] was originally published on getuperica.com